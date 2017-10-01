Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $492,000 Position in Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 234,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,003,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,233,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Western Digital Corporation by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 393,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 98,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital Corporation alerts:

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ WDC) opened at 86.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.21. Western Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.42. Western Digital Corporation had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Western Digital Corporation’s payout ratio is 156.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Western Digital Corporation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $470,530.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 16,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,365,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,295 shares of company stock worth $12,689,056. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/hillsdale-investment-management-inc-has-492000-position-in-western-digital-corporation-wdc.html.

Western Digital Corporation Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.