Hikari Power Ltd Has $4,449,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Hikari Power Ltd continued to hold its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellen R. Strahlman sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.21, for a total transaction of $1,839,983.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,917.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 5,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total transaction of $1,178,735.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,890.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,904 shares of company stock worth $15,242,688 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) opened at 195.95 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $161.29 and a 1-year high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post $9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 83.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

