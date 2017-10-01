HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Cummins Inc. (CMI)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins Inc. alerts:

Shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI) opened at 168.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.01. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $170.68. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.05). Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HighVista Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Cummins Inc. (CMI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/highvista-strategies-llc-acquires-shares-of-1800-cummins-inc-cmi.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Cummins from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Cummins from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.96.

In other news, CFO Pat Ward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $3,720,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.