HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.78 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of HealthEquity worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity Inc. alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) traded up 1.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,811 shares. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.75.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/hightower-advisors-llc-has-7-78-million-position-in-healthequity-inc-hqy.html.

In other news, major shareholder Berkley Capital, Llc sold 210,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $10,574,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 131,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $6,777,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,111.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,574,500 shares of company stock worth $79,719,804 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on HealthEquity from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.