Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $61.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Hexcel Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.55.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) opened at 57.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Hexcel Corporation has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $58.24.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.29 million. Hexcel Corporation had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 12,782.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,206 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 299,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,143,000 after acquiring an additional 257,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Hexcel Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,000,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel Corporation

Hexcel Corporation is a composites company. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, structural materials, including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered honeycomb and structures, for use in Commercial Aerospace, Space and Defense and Industrial markets.

