Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:HESM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream Partners LP alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) opened at 21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

Hess Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 49.24% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/hess-midstream-partners-lp-hesm-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $119,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $346,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $373,000. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $735,000.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP is a fee-based, traditional master limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The Company’s assets are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota (collectively referred as the Bakken).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream Partners (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.