Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.87.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Hershey Company (The) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Hershey Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Hershey Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Hershey Company (HSY) opened at 109.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $116.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51.

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hershey Company (The) had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 119.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Company will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.656 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hershey Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hershey Company (The) (HSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/hershey-company-the-hsy-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

In other news, SVP D Michael Wege sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $115,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,938,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,504,500 shares of company stock valued at $477,527,458 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. WFG Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) by 12,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hershey Company (The) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hershey Company (The) in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Hershey Company (The) in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company (The) Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.