Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News headlines about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hennessy Advisors earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 45.7001732859172 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 2,950 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. Hennessy Advisors has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hennessy Advisors will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 5,000 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 294,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian A. Hennessy bought 3,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $54,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 294,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,316.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment management company. The Company’s business activity is managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It provides investment advisory services and shareholder services to the Hennessy Funds. Its investment advisory services include managing the composition of each fund’s portfolio, including the purchase, retention and disposition of portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives, policies and restrictions; conducting investment research, and monitoring compliance with each fund’s investment restrictions and applicable laws and regulations.

