Head-To-Head Survey: Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) and Its Peers

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Synchronoss Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies 3.38% 11.20% 6.21% Synchronoss Technologies Competitors -54.73% -42.83% -15.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Synchronoss Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 2 6 0 0 1.75 Synchronoss Technologies Competitors 101 527 1524 47 2.69

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 88.33%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $476.75 million $54.33 million 21.21 Synchronoss Technologies Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -78.96

Synchronoss Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Synchronoss Technologies. Synchronoss Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to be managed across a range of distribution channels, including e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect and other retail outlets. The Company operates in and markets their solutions and services directly through their sales organizations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. It delivers technologies for mobile transformation to service provider and enterprise customers in regulated verticals and use cases.

