Head-To-Head Survey: Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp (RPTP) vs. Its Competitors

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ: RPTP) is one of 293 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp alerts:

This table compares Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp N/A N/A -8.74 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp Competitors $473.28 million $171.89 million -6.94

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp Competitors 1400 4543 12418 314 2.62

As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 32.14%. Given Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp -43.75% -77.01% -15.64% Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp Competitors -10,769.58% -350.07% -43.17%

Volatility and Risk

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp’s competitors have a beta of 6.57, meaning that their average stock price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp

Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp. (Raptor) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for people affected by diseases. Its product, PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) is a delayed-release capsules for the management of nephropathic cystinosis in adults and children of over six years. In Europe, PROCYSBI gastro-resistant hard capsules of cysteamine (as mercaptamine bitartrate), is indicated as an orphan medicinal product for the management of nephropathic cystinosis. Its QUINSAIR is a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin, suitable for inhalation via a nebulizer. It is engaged in developing MP-376 for non-CF bronchiectasis (BE) and nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections. It is also engaged in developing RP105 and RP106 for various diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.