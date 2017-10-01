Head-To-Head Survey: Pegasystems (PEGA) versus Mitel Networks Corporation (MITL)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) and Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Pegasystems Inc. alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and Mitel Networks Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 Mitel Networks Corporation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $61.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.11%. Mitel Networks Corporation has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Mitel Networks Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mitel Networks Corporation is more favorable than Pegasystems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Mitel Networks Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $803.64 million 5.57 $75.15 million $0.61 94.51 Mitel Networks Corporation $956.00 million 1.04 $103.40 million ($1.63) -5.15

Mitel Networks Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Mitel Networks Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Mitel Networks Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 5.76% 12.56% 6.87% Mitel Networks Corporation -20.50% 4.69% 1.39%

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Mitel Networks Corporation does not pay a dividend. Pegasystems pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitel Networks Corporation has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Mitel Networks Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Mitel Networks Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Mitel Networks Corporation on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses and supports software applications for marketing, sales and onboarding, and customer service needs. The Company also offers software applications built on the Pega platform. Its software is designed to assist clients in building, deploying and evolving enterprise applications. Its applications and platform intersect with and encompass several traditional software markets, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM); Business Process Management (BPM); Business Rules Management Systems (BRMS); Dynamic Case Management (DCM); Decision Management, which includes Predictive and Adaptive analytics, and the Vertical Specific Software (VSS) market of industry solutions and packaged applications. It provides implementation, consulting, training, technical support and hosting services to facilitate the use of its software. The Company offers its services to financial, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, life sciences and other markets.

About Mitel Networks Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation is a provider of business communications and collaboration software, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Cloud and Enterprise. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers. The Cloud segment sells and supports products that are deployed in a cloud environment. The Company’s product portfolio includes premises and cloud-based enterprise communications infrastructure products and solutions, unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and contact center applications and a range of service offerings. The Company’s Cloud Division offers a range of private, public, hybrid and mobile Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. This includes Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions. Its Enterprise Division portfolio integrates voice, UCC applications, and contact center applications on fixed and mobile networks across a range of end user devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.