Head-To-Head Survey: Level 3 Communications (LVLT) versus Its Peers

Level 3 Communications (NYSE: LVLT) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Level 3 Communications to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Level 3 Communications Inc. alerts:

This table compares Level 3 Communications and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Level 3 Communications $8.17 billion $2.66 billion 30.28 Level 3 Communications Competitors $12.75 billion $4.25 billion 3.75

Level 3 Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Level 3 Communications. Level 3 Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Level 3 Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Level 3 Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Level 3 Communications and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level 3 Communications 1 11 2 0 2.07 Level 3 Communications Competitors 615 1691 1944 74 2.34

Level 3 Communications currently has a consensus price target of $61.03, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 35.55%. Given Level 3 Communications’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Level 3 Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Level 3 Communications has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level 3 Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Level 3 Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level 3 Communications 7.85% 5.80% 2.55% Level 3 Communications Competitors 0.51% -0.18% 1.52%

Summary

Level 3 Communications rivals beat Level 3 Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Level 3 Communications Company Profile

Level 3 Communications, Inc. is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Europe segment includes operations in Basingstoke, England; Crewe, England; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and Paris, France. The Latin America includes operations in Colombia; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Caracas, Venezuela; Lima, Peru; Quito, Ecuador; Santiago, Chile, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. It offers optical, Internet Protocol, computing and storage technologies. It offers a range of communications services, including Internet Protocol (IP) and data services, transport and fiber services, colocation and data center services, security services and voice services.

Receive News & Ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level 3 Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.