Head-To-Head Survey: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) & Its Peers

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $701.00 million $20.10 million -19.82 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Competitors $8.56 billion $1.20 billion 82.80

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Competitors 552 2264 2416 91 2.38

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $12.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.43%. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 3.75%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -6.29% -1.40% -0.44% Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Competitors -5.04% 25.16% 3.96%

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions competitors beat Kratos Defense & Security Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. is a technology, intellectual property and proprietary product and solution company focused on the United States and its allies’ national security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment includes the operations of Defense Rocket Support Services, Microwave Electronics Division, Technical and Training Solutions, and Modular Systems, which provide technology-based defense solutions, involving products and services, with the focus relating to the nation’s Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance requirements. The Unmanned Systems segment includes its unmanned aerial, ground, seaborne and command, control and communications system business. The Public Safety & Security segment provides integrated solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and security and surveillance systems for government and commercial applications.

