Head-To-Head Survey: Kadant (KAI) and Its Peers

Kadant (NYSE: KAI) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kadant to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kadant and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kadant Competitors 94 403 338 25 2.34

Kadant currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Kadant’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kadant has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kadant and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant 8.10% 12.68% 7.64% Kadant Competitors -21.41% 11.55% 5.05%

Volatility and Risk

Kadant has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadant’s rivals have a beta of 1.49, suggesting that their average share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kadant and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant $418.86 million $67.05 million 32.52 Kadant Competitors $696.10 million $107.92 million 48.96

Kadant’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kadant. Kadant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Kadant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kadant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kadant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kadant pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial Machinery” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 34.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kadant has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Kadant rivals beat Kadant on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers. Papermaking Systems segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment for the global papermaking and paper recycling industries. Its Papermaking Systems segment consists of product lines, including Stock-Preparation; Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration, and Fluid-Handling. The Company develops, manufactures and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of OSB.

