Head-To-Head Survey: Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) & Xueda Education Group (XUE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) and Xueda Education Group (NYSE:XUE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Xueda Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 18.77% 21.77% 15.47% Xueda Education Group -4.53% -15.97% -4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Xueda Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $921.61 million 4.66 $310.30 million $3.62 25.09 Xueda Education Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Xueda Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Xueda Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Xueda Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus target price of $77.25, indicating a potential downside of 14.94%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Xueda Education Group.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Xueda Education Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees. It also offers certificate programs, which consist of a series of courses focused on a particular area of study for both the post-baccalaureate and post-graduate students. The Company offers its ground-based programs to students through three 15-week semesters in a calendar year and to online students in courses that generally range from 5 to 16 weeks throughout the calendar year.

About Xueda Education Group

Xueda Education Group is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entity (VIE), is engaged in providing private personalized tutoring services for primary and secondary school students in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company has developed and implemented a results-oriented, student-centric service delivery model. The Company’s personalized service model consists of six components: assessment, consultation, formulation of a customized study plan, personalized tutoring, delivery of student-oriented supporting services and results. The Company’s learning centers are directly operated by it under its Xueda brand. The Company delivers its services to students through a national network, consisting of approximately 467 learning centers, all of which are operated by it, in 85 cities in China.

