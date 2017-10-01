Head-To-Head Review: Mednax (MD) versus Nobilis Health Corp (HLTH)

Mednax (NYSE: MD) and Nobilis Health Corp (NYSE:HLTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mednax and Nobilis Health Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mednax 8.78% 11.89% 6.10% Nobilis Health Corp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mednax and Nobilis Health Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mednax 1 7 2 0 2.10 Nobilis Health Corp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mednax currently has a consensus target price of $56.63, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Nobilis Health Corp has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Nobilis Health Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nobilis Health Corp is more favorable than Mednax.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mednax and Nobilis Health Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mednax $3.34 billion 1.19 $628.40 million $3.16 13.65 Nobilis Health Corp $321.25 million 0.35 $33.65 million N/A N/A

Mednax has higher revenue and earnings than Nobilis Health Corp.

Summary

Mednax beats Nobilis Health Corp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mednax

MEDNAX, Inc. is a provider of physician services, including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, teleradiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national network consisted of over 3,600 affiliated physicians, including over 1,130 physicians providing neonatal clinical care, in 35 states and Puerto Rico, primarily within hospital-based neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), to babies born prematurely or with medical complications. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 1,390 affiliated physicians providing anesthesia care to patients in connection with surgical and other procedures, as well as pain management. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 270 affiliated physicians providing maternal-fetal and obstetrical medical care to expectant mothers experiencing complicated pregnancies primarily in areas where its affiliated neonatal physicians practice.

About Nobilis Health Corp

Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers. The Marketing Services segment provides marketing services, patient education services and patient care co-ordination management services. The Company provides care across a range of specialties in its facilities, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric surgery, pain management, gastro-intestinal, gynecology, and general surgery. Many of its surgical patients require additional complementary healthcare services, and its suite of ancillary services, including surgical assist, intraoperative neuromonitoring and anesthesia.

