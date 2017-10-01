Head to Head Review: Elevate Credit (ELVT) and RELX PLC (RELX)

Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) and RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Elevate Credit Inc. alerts:

This table compares Elevate Credit and RELX PLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $629.78 million 0.40 $58.65 million N/A N/A RELX PLC $9.71 billion 4.64 $2.93 billion N/A N/A

RELX PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and RELX PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit N/A -42.13% -2.78% RELX PLC N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of RELX PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Elevate Credit and RELX PLC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 2 6 0 2.75 RELX PLC 0 1 5 0 2.83

Elevate Credit presently has a consensus target price of $10.64, indicating a potential upside of 74.19%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than RELX PLC.

Dividends

RELX PLC pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevate Credit does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RELX PLC beats Elevate Credit on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders. It offers online installment loans and lines of credit in the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its products, Rise, Elastic and Sunny, provide customers with access to priced credit and services while helping them with credit building and financial wellness features. Its products include credit building and financial wellness programs, such as credit reporting, free credit monitoring (in the United States) and online financial literacy videos and tools. Rise is an installment loan product. As of March 31, 2016, Rise was available in 15 states in the United States. Sunny is the Company’s United Kingdom installment loan product.

RELX PLC Company Profile

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions. The Company’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals progress science and advance healthcare. The Risk & Business Analytics segment provides solutions and decision tools that combine public and industry-specific content with technology and analytics. The Legal segment is a provider of information and analytics to professionals in legal, corporate, government and non-profit organizations. Its Exhibitions segment consists of Reed Exhibitions, which is an exhibitions business, with events in over 30 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.