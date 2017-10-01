Head to Head Review: ANSYS (ANSS) and Workday (WDAY)

ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Workday (NYSE:WDAY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANSYS and Workday’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.03 billion 10.10 $461.25 million $3.11 39.46 Workday $1.85 billion 11.85 -$229.78 million ($1.80) -58.55

ANSYS has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 26.37% 13.87% 11.06% Workday -19.78% -24.07% -9.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ANSYS and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 11 1 0 1.93 Workday 4 19 13 0 2.25

ANSYS presently has a consensus price target of $114.65, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Workday has a consensus price target of $98.68, indicating a potential downside of 6.36%. Given Workday’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than ANSYS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workday has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats ANSYS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSYS) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a range of industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors. The Company focuses on the development of open and flexible solutions that enable users to analyze designs directly on the desktop, providing a common platform for product development, from design concept to final-stage testing and validation. The Company distributes its ANSYS suite of simulation technologies through a network of independent resellers and distributors, and direct sales offices in various locations. Its product portfolio consists of Simulation Platform: ANSYS Workbench, Structures, Fluids, Electronics, Semiconductors, Multiphysics, AIM, Embedded Software, Systems, Three Dimensional (3-D) Direct Modeling and Academic.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working. Its applications include Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) and Other Applications. It also provides open, standards-based Web-services application programming interfaces, and pre-built packaged integrations and connectors. Workday Financial Management is a unified application with a range of financial capabilities, relevant analytics and metrics, and auditable process management. Workday HCM allows an organization to staff, pay, organize and develop its global workforce.

