Head-To-Head Contrast: Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and Valhi (VHI)

Venator Materials PLC (NASDAQ: VNTR) and Valhi (NYSE:VHI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Valhi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Valhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials PLC and Valhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials PLC 6.05% 18.31% 4.91% Valhi 1.93% -78.36% 5.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venator Materials PLC and Valhi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valhi $1.74 billion 0.47 $236.20 million $0.11 22.09

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Venator Materials PLC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Venator Materials PLC and Valhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venator Materials PLC 0 1 10 0 2.91 Valhi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Venator Materials PLC currently has a consensus price target of $23.82, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Venator Materials PLC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venator Materials PLC is more favorable than Valhi.

Dividends

Valhi pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Venator Materials PLC does not pay a dividend. Valhi pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Venator Materials PLC

Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing titanium dioxide (TiO2), functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Company derives TiO2 is from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products. Functional additives are barium and zinc based inorganic chemicals. It also manufactures zinc and barium functional additives. It also manufactures wood protection chemicals used primarily in residential and commercial applications. The Company operates 27 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries with a total nameplate production capacity of approximately 1.3 million metric tons per year.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Component Products, Waste Management, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos), CompX International Inc. (CompX) and Waste Control Specialists LLC (WCS). The Chemicals segment operates through Kronos. Kronos is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). The Component Products segment operates through CompX. CompX is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and a range of other industries. The Waste Management segment operates through WCS. The Real Estate Management and Development segment operates through Basic Management, Inc. (BMI) and The LandWell Company (LandWell).

