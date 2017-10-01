Head to Head Contrast: Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) versus The Competition

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) is one of 84 public companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Meridian Bioscience to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Meridian Bioscience pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Meridian Bioscience pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $198.07 million $52.80 million 28.04 Meridian Bioscience Competitors $827.23 million $159.49 million 35.82

Meridian Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bioscience. Meridian Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 10.77% 16.93% 11.36% Meridian Bioscience Competitors -127.23% -36.71% -10.11%

Volatility & Risk

Meridian Bioscience has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Meridian Bioscience and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 1 3 0 0 1.75 Meridian Bioscience Competitors 326 1495 2617 105 2.55

Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 7.81%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience competitors beat Meridian Bioscience on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a life science company engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory and parasitic infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels, and the manufacture and distribution of bulk antigens, antibodies, polymerase chain reaction (PCR)/quantitative PCR (qPCR) reagents, nucleotides, competent cells and bioresearch reagents used by researchers and other diagnostic manufacturers. Its segments include Diagnostics and Life Science. The Diagnostics segment includes manufacturing operations in Cincinnati, and the sale and distribution of diagnostic test kits in the countries consisting of North, Central and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and other countries outside of the Americas and EMEA. The Life Science segment consists of manufacturing operations in Memphis, Tennessee; Boca Raton, Florida; London, England; Luckenwalde, Germany, and Sydney, Australia.

