Head-To-Head Contrast: Mavenir Systems (MVNR) & ePlus inc. (PLUS)

Mavenir Systems (NASDAQ: MVNR) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mavenir Systems and ePlus inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mavenir Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ePlus inc. 0 2 1 0 2.33

ePlus inc. has a consensus target price of $29.73, suggesting a potential downside of 67.84%. Given ePlus inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ePlus inc. is more favorable than Mavenir Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Mavenir Systems and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mavenir Systems -36.45% -68.72% -35.57% ePlus inc. 3.81% 15.95% 7.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of ePlus inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of ePlus inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mavenir Systems and ePlus inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mavenir Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ePlus inc. $1.40 billion 0.93 $101.15 million $3.84 24.11

ePlus inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Mavenir Systems.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Mavenir Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mavenir Systems

Mavenir Systems, Inc. (Mavenir) is a provider of software-based telecommunications networking solutions. The Company’s solutions enable mobile service providers to deliver Internet protocol (IP)-based voice, video, communications and messaging services to subscribers across the world. The Company’s product categories include Voice and Video, and Enhanced Messaging. The Voice and Video product category includes Telephony Application Server (TAS), Voice over long term evolution (LTE) Interworking Function (VoLTE IWF), Media Resource Function (MRF), Mobility Application Server (MAS), Call Session Control Function (CSCF), Equipment Identity Register (EIR), Unified Access Gateway (UAG), Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and Diameter Signaling Controller (DSC). The Enhanced Messaging product category includes Rich Messaging Server (RMS), Messaging Routers and Gateways, Presence and Resource List Service (PRS) and XML Document Management System (XDMS).

About ePlus inc.

ePlus inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of selling, leasing, financing and managing information technology. It operates through two segments: technology and financing. The technology segment sells information technology (IT) hardware products, third-party software and maintenance contracts, its own and third-party professional and managed services, and its software. The financing segment operations primarily consist of the financing of information technology equipment, software and related services. Both segments sell to commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors and educational institutions. The Company is a provider of IT solutions, which enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes. It delivers and integrates IT products and software from various vendors, and provides private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions.

