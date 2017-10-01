Head-To-Head Contrast: Kadant (KAI) vs. Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

Kadant (NYSE: KAI) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kadant has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson Corporation has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kadant and Nordson Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kadant $418.86 million 2.59 $67.05 million $3.03 32.52 Nordson Corporation $2.00 billion 3.42 $548.73 million $5.02 23.61

Nordson Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Kadant. Nordson Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kadant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kadant and Nordson Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kadant 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nordson Corporation 0 3 6 0 2.67

Kadant currently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.17%. Nordson Corporation has a consensus target price of $138.29, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Nordson Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson Corporation is more favorable than Kadant.

Dividends

Kadant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nordson Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kadant pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordson Corporation pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kadant has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Nordson Corporation has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Nordson Corporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Kadant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Nordson Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kadant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Nordson Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kadant and Nordson Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kadant 8.10% 12.68% 7.64% Nordson Corporation 14.57% 32.99% 10.73%

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats Kadant on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc. is a supplier of equipment and components used in process industries. In addition, the Company manufactures granules made from papermaking by-products. Its segments include Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Company has a customer base, which includes paper and oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturers. Papermaking Systems segment is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing equipment for the global papermaking and paper recycling industries. Its Papermaking Systems segment consists of product lines, including Stock-Preparation; Doctoring, Cleaning, & Filtration, and Fluid-Handling. The Company develops, manufactures and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of OSB.

Nordson Corporation Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems. The Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment delivers its precision dispensing and processing technology to various markets. The Advanced Technology Systems segment integrates its product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production process, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled automated, and post-dispense bond testing, optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The Industrial Coating Systems segment provides equipment used primarily for applying coatings, paint, finishes, sealants and other materials, and for curing and drying of dispensed material.

