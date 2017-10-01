Head-To-Head Contrast: Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) & Its Peers

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Assembly Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Assembly Biosciences Inc. alerts:

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assembly Biosciences N/A -68.83% -43.63% Assembly Biosciences Competitors -538.85% -41.85% -24.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assembly Biosciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Assembly Biosciences $3.04 million -$50.92 million -12.74 Assembly Biosciences Competitors $2.57 billion $977.16 million 0.77

Assembly Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Assembly Biosciences. Assembly Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Assembly Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assembly Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Competitors 99 377 981 28 2.63

Assembly Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. As a group, “Specialty & Advanced Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 19.17%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences rivals beat Assembly Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome. It has discovered various core protein Allosteric Modulators (CpAMs), which are small molecules that directly target and allosterically modulate the HBV core (HBc) protein. Its Microbiome Program consists of an integrated platform that includes a strain identification and selection process, methods for strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions, and a delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The lead product candidate from this platform, AB-M101, is in development for the treatment of clostridium difficile-infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.