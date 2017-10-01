Head to Head Analysis: Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) & Its Rivals

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Retail & Mortgage Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cathay General Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 28.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $475.33 million N/A 16.54 Cathay General Bancorp Competitors $678.45 million $169.32 million 12.33

Cathay General Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 35.30% 10.54% 1.36% Cathay General Bancorp Competitors 15.08% -26.03% 0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cathay General Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cathay General Bancorp Competitors 158 565 522 23 2.32

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. As a group, “Retail & Mortgage Banks” companies have a potential upside of 27.34%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats its peers on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc., and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities. The Bank primarily services individuals, professionals and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets and provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household and other consumer expenditures. The Bank offers passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, college certificates of deposit and public funds deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.