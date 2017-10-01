Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $154,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in PayPal Holdings were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings in the first quarter valued at $119,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 7.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 65.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in PayPal Holdings by 73.4% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Instinet raised their price target on PayPal Holdings from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 64.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $65.24.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post $1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $9,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,244,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $72,994.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,638.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

