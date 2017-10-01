Harris Associates L P Has $194.76 Million Position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC)

Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 3.67% of Howard Hughes Corporation (The) worth $194,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) traded up 0.42% on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,379 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.48. Howard Hughes Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.47 million. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corporation will post $1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Howard Hughes Corporation (The) in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Howard Hughes Corporation (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes Corporation (The) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

