Harris Associates L P Buys 7,944 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)

Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $106,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 135.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) traded up 1.18% on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,050,236 shares. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $39.32.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.77 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (GLPI) is a self-administered and self-managed Pennsylvania real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. Its segments include GLP Capital, L.P.

