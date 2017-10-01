Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $143,000 Holdings in 3M Company (MMM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M Company (NYSE MMM) opened at 209.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Company has a one year low of $163.85 and a one year high of $214.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). 3M had a return on equity of 47.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jr. Little sold 2,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $560,195.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $295,110.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded 3M from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.35.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

