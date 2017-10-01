Hancock Holding Co. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (GLD)

Hancock Holding Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,195,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,742,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,655 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Trust by 2,834.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,323,000 after purchasing an additional 632,843 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $68,129,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $58,494,000.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) opened at 121.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. SPDR Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $128.32.

SPDR Gold Trust Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

