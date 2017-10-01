Guardian Capital LP Has $10.24 Million Stake in Moody’s Corporation (MCO)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Moody’s Corporation were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 12,200.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 61,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $7,599,101.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,048,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $5,834,220.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,716,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,098 shares of company stock worth $19,499,500 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE MCO) traded up 0.43% on Friday, hitting $139.21. 623,694 shares of the company traded hands. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.66.

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.18. Moody’s Corporation had a negative return on equity of 167.31% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Moody’s Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post $5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Moody’s Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Moody’s Corporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $131.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Moody’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Moody’s Corporation Profile

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

