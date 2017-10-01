Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $379,000 Position in CGI Group, Inc. (GIB)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP held its stake in CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the technology company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 52,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 47,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. BidaskClub raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of CGI Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE GIB) traded up 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 158,434 shares. CGI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). CGI Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. CGI Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

