Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,480,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,997 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,811,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,241,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 621,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) traded up 0.19% on Friday, hitting $10.57. 93,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 156.67%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

