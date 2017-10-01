GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,002 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ TSCO) opened at 63.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.30. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $78.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

