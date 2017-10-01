Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (GLRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GREENLIGHT CAPITAL REINSURANCE LTD. is an AM Best A- (Excellent) rated specialty property and casualty reinsurance company based in the Cayman Islands. The Company provides a variety of custom-tailored reinsurance solutions to the insurance, risk retention group, captive and financial marketplaces. Greenlight Re selectively offers customized reinsurance solutions in markets where capacity and alternatives are limited. With a focus on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re’s assets are managed according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that complements the Company’s business goal of long-term growth in book value per share. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of Greenlight Reinsurance (GLRE) opened at 21.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. Greenlight Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Greenlight Reinsurance (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.90 million. Greenlight Reinsurance had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlight Reinsurance will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

In other Greenlight Reinsurance news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $39,921.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,677.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leonard R. Goldberg sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $37,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,546 shares of company stock valued at $170,771 over the last 90 days. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,611,000 after buying an additional 156,858 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 10.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 55,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 72.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in Greenlight Reinsurance in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlight Reinsurance by 15.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Reinsurance Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company analyzes its underwriting operations using two categories: frequency business, which is characterized as contracts containing a number of small losses emanating from multiple events, and severity business, which is characterized as contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or multiple events.

