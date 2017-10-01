Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) Holdings Maintained by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. held its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,692,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 443,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,342,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,664,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,086,000 after purchasing an additional 272,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 543,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farmhouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Iv Webster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,048.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 294,975 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.11 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 53.62%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.24%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

