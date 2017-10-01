Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Golub Capital BDC earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8530160542044 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on GBDC. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) opened at 18.82 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 96.24%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director William M. Iv Webster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,048.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end, management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured and one stop loans of the United States middle-market companies.

