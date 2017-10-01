Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Raises B&M European Value Retail SA (BME) Price Target to GBX 420

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 420 ($5.65) in a research note released on Thursday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 400 ($5.38) to GBX 425 ($5.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail SA from GBX 370 ($4.98) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.92) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail SA in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 385.33 ($5.18).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) opened at 387.60 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.88 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 370.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.80. B&M European Value Retail SA has a 12 month low of GBX 218.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 389.10.

About B&M European Value Retail SA

B&M European Value Retail SA is a United Kingdom-based holding company of the Group. The Company is engaged in variety retailing in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments: the UK retail segment, including grocery retailers and general merchandise retailers, and the German retail segment.

