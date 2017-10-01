Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE:VGK) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,856,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $378,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 4,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSE VGK) traded up 0.79% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267,399 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

