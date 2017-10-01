Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $285.45 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.00% of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation worth $285,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 3,579.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,792,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 30,924.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,052,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,950 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 140.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,774,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,002,686,000 after purchasing an additional 496,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation during the first quarter valued at $14,092,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital Corporation alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE PNW) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 662,852 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.38. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $944.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.79 million. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post $4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital Corporation news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 1,806 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $163,045.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 35,013 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $3,136,114.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,673.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,419 shares of company stock worth $3,713,068. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/goldman-sachs-group-inc-has-285-45-million-stake-in-pinnacle-west-capital-corporation-pnw.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle West Capital Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through regulated electricity segment, which consists of traditional regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, and includes electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.