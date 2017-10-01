Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $228,083,000 Position in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. maintained its stake in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,274,646 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 20.12% of Benefitfocus worth $228,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $2,254,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Benefitfocus by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,247,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $227,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) traded up 1.51% on Friday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 101,916 shares. Benefitfocus Inc has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on Benefitfocus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk.

