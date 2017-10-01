Gold Resource (GORO) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.29

News stories about Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gold Resource earned a daily sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9529347359022 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ GORO) opened at 3.75 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $213.15 million and a P/E ratio of 68.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company. The Company is a producer of metal concentrates that contain gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and dore containing gold and silver at the Aguila Project within its Oaxaca Mining Unit located in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company has two units in North America, the Oaxaca Mining Unit and the Nevada Mining Unit.

