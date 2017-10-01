Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Golar LNG Limited were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Golar LNG Limited by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $282,203,000 after buying an additional 97,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 427,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 407,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 151,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) opened at 22.61 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.22 billion. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 million. Golar LNG Limited had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 179.35%. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post ($1.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Golar LNG Limited

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

