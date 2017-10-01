Gogo (GOGO) vs. America Movil SAB de CV (AMOV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) and America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gogo and America Movil SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $645.47 million 1.59 $74.39 million ($1.84) -6.42 America Movil SAB de CV $58.22 billion 1.00 $14.79 billion N/A N/A

America Movil SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Gogo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gogo and America Movil SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 1 3 0 2.40 America Movil SAB de CV 0 2 1 0 2.33

Gogo currently has a consensus target price of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 15.90%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gogo is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Gogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and America Movil SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -22.58% N/A -11.62% America Movil SAB de CV 6.12% 29.56% 4.43%

Summary

Gogo beats America Movil SAB de CV on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight broadband connectivity and connectivity-enabled services to commercial and business aviation. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers air-to-ground (ATG) and satellite connectivity and entertainment services to commercial aircraft flying routes generally within North America. The CA-ROW segment offers satellite connectivity and entertainment services, using 2Ku and Ku solutions, to commercial aircraft flying routes outside of North America. The Company’s BA segment offers a suite of integrated equipment, network and Internet connectivity products and services to the business aviation market. As of December 31, 2016, it provided services on 2,943 commercial aircraft. The Company offers a package of airborne equipment for its ATG-4/ATG and satellite services.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

