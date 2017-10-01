Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS:CA) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (NASDAQ:GS:CA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/gluskin-sheff-associates-inc-gsca-to-issue-0-25-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.