Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLUU. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of Glu Mobile (GLUU) traded up 1.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,534 shares. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $509.16 million.

In other news, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 25,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric R. Ludwig sold 49,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at $592,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of mobile games. The Company develops and publishes a portfolio of mobile games designed to appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices. Its portfolio of mobile games is spread across various genres, including Fashion and Celebrity, Food, Sports and Action, Social Networking and Home.

