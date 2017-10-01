Globeflex Capital L P Maintains Holdings in Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP)

Globeflex Capital L P continued to hold its position in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Independent Bank Corporation were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Independent Bank Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Corporation alerts:

IBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Independent Bank Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) opened at 22.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.52. Independent Bank Corporation has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $23.65.

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Corporation had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corporation will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corporation Profile

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

