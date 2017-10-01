GLG Partners LP Raises Holdings in iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG)

GLG Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KANG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,056 shares during the period. iKang Healthcare Group makes up 1.2% of GLG Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in iKang Healthcare Group were worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iKang Healthcare Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in iKang Healthcare Group by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 360,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 112,615 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in iKang Healthcare Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,622,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iKang Healthcare Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,040,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 524,318 shares during the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th.

Shares of iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (KANG) traded up 0.90% on Friday, reaching $13.48. 97,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

About iKang Healthcare Group

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc provides preventive healthcare solutions, including a range of medical examinations services and value-added services, including disease screening, dental services and other services in China. The Company’s segments include medical examinations and other medical services, and dental services.

