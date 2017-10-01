GLG Partners LP Purchases 612,225 Shares of Dominion Diamond Corporation (DDC)

GLG Partners LP boosted its position in Dominion Diamond Corporation (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,225 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP owned about 1.23% of Dominion Diamond Corporation worth $12,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Dominion Diamond Corporation by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 3,291,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,344,000 after purchasing an additional 703,183 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Dominion Diamond Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Diamond Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,673,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Diamond Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,652,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,091 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Diamond Corporation by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,320,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Diamond Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Dominion Diamond Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Dominion Diamond Corporation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Dominion Diamond Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.40 to $14.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Dominion Diamond Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Diamond Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dominion Diamond Corporation (NYSE DDC) remained flat at $14.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 560,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Dominion Diamond Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Diamond Corporation (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Dominion Diamond Corporation had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $239.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Diamond Corporation will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Diamond Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dominion Diamond Corporation Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

