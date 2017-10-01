GLG Partners LP Holds Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

GLG Partners LP continued to hold its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Ryanair Holdings PLC were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,178,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 207,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) traded up 3.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. The stock had a trading volume of 692,017 shares. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $67.56 and a 52-week high of $122.68.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ryanair Holdings PLC had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 34.02%. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC Holdings plc raised Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.56 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryanair Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Ryanair Holdings PLC

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

