GLG Partners LP Grows Position in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

GLG Partners LP increased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP owned 0.39% of Synaptics worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Synaptics by 168.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Synaptics by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Synaptics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 54.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pacific Crest restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 458,438 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.14. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.49 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

